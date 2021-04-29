IPL 2021, DC vs KKR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League. It will be the second match of the doubleheader Thursday and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite a recent loss against RCB, Delhi Capitals maintain a clean record with four wins out of six matches and sit on the third spot of the IPL points table. The team will be hoping for Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada to return to their match-winning forms as the team's responsibility lies on young skipper Rishabh Pant. Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have produced some best opening partnership for the team and will be looking to continue to do so. Shimron Hetmyer's quick-fire fifty in the previous match proves that the West Indian is back in form and will be lethal for the opposition bowling attack. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will have some morales boosted after a win over Punjab Kings. However, the team is yet to find its rhythm in its batting order. Skipper Eoin Morgan found some form in the last match and will be looking to continue his form. Shivam Mavi was clinical with his bowling against Punjab Kings the last match and will be seen as a threat for the Capitals' batsmen.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 29.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between DC vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.