IPL 2021: DC skipper Rishabh Pant 'disappointed' after losing to CSK in Qualifier 1

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant is "disappointed" after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a very close Qualifier 1 clash, missing the first chance to reach the finals of the Indian Premier League 2021. Although, DC will try their luck again, when they will play the winner of the eliminator in the third playoff.

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad's 70 and an unbeaten cameo from skipper MS Dhoni helped CSK reach the final of the 14th edition of the IPL with a four-wicket win over DC on Sunday (October 10) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the post-match presentation, Pant said, "Obviously it's very disappointing, don't have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one."

"I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, last over unfortunately went for runs. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it's better to use him for the last over. I thought the score was decent but they got off to a flier in the powerplay and we didn't get enough wickets and that was the main difference," he added.

The 24-year-old further said, "As a cricketer, we are going to rectify our mistakes, gonna learn from it and move on to the next one. Hopefully we can win and play the final."

During the match, chasing 173 for victory, For Chennai Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa (63) contributed with a crucial 110-run second-wicket partnership but were in trouble after the two departed.

Delhi pace bowler Tom Curran needed to defend 13 off the final over and got Moeen Ali out for 16 on the first ball. But Dhoni (18) kept his calm to smash three boundaries and take the team home with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/29).

Chennai Super Kings: 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Robin Uthappa 63; Tom Curran 3/29).