IPL 2021: David Warner achieves plethora of records during match against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner on Wednesday achieved a few milestones in T20 cricket during his 57-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Warner played a watchful knock of 57 off 55 deliveries and in the process, touched a couple of landmarks. The Australian opener took 47 deliveries to touch the 40-run mark as he completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Warner became only the fourth player to complete 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game as he joined the likes of Chris Gayle (13839 runs) and Kieron Pollard (10694) and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (10488).

Warner brought up his half-century with a huge six and with the shot towards the long-off region, the SRH skipper completed 200 sixes in the IPL.

The southpaw also became the first SRH player to score 4,000 runs in IPL in what has been a legendary career. Interestingly, it was an uncanny knock by Warner, who is known for his explosive brand of cricket. During his stay at the crease, Warner struggled to time the ball and depended more on singles and doubles.

Warner, with his half-century, also completed 50 IPL fifties.

SRH went on to score 171/3 in 20 overs, courtesy Kane Williamson’s blistering knock of 26 off 10 laced with four boundaries and a six as the Kiwi played the field in the last two overs helped by a four-ball 10-run cameo by Kedar Jadhav.