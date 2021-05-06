IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni will wait for all his teammates to depart before heading to Ranchi: Reports

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly decided to stay back and ensure all his CSK teammates depart for their respective destinations before he leaves for Ranchi. As per a report, Dhoni has informed all his teammates via video meeting that he will be the last person to board the flight back home.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Several members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the dreaded virus.

With India going through a deadly second wave of COVID-19, some countries, including Australia, have banned travellers from flying back to their nation from India. However, eight out of 11 England players flew back last night and landed in London on Wednesday morning.

Only three England players – Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan – are still in India and expected to leave India within the next 48 hours.

"I can confirm that 8 of the 11 England players in India managed to get on a flight to Heathrow last night and have landed this morning. They will now quarantine in government-approved hotels. The remaining three -- - Chris Jordan, David Malan (both Punjab Kings) and Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) should leave India within the next 48 hours," an ECB spokesman confirmed to WION.

Several Australian players, coaches, and commentators part of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be moving out of India within the next few days after the cash-rich league was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bubble.

Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said that BCCI is working on getting a unit of 38 personnel safely out of India to either Maldives or Sri Lanka first before being allowed to head back to their homes.

“What we and the BCCI are working to do is to move the entire cohort out of India, where they will then wait until it’s possible to return to Australia,” Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said, as quoted by the Guardian.