IPL 2020: Stokes ton keeps Royals in hunt for IPL play-offs, Chennai out

England's Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten 107 to keep Rajasthan Royals in the chase for the Indian Premier League play-offs after their eight-wicket win over holders Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The win for Steve Smith's Royals knocked the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings out of the final-four race despite their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the day.

Stokes combined with Sanju Samson, who made 54 not out, to put on 152 runs for the third wicket as Royals achieved their target of 196 in 18.2 overs in Abu Dhabi.

The left-handed batsman came into his own, hitting 14 fours and three sixes in his 60-ball knock to help Royals rise to sixth in the eight-team table with five wins from 12 games.

Stokes, who joined his team late this season after spending time with his ill father in New Zealand, hit a six to bring up his second IPL ton and surpassed his previous best score of 103 -- in 2017 -- with the winning boundary.

"It's sort of bittersweet to be honest. Bit taken aback by why it's taken me so long to get into the tournament for the team," said Stokes.

"To be honest the training I've had yesterday was the best I had throughout my time here, so I came into this with a bit of confidence. It was coming on nicely."

The New Zealand-born Stokes, whose father is battling cancer, said: "Things are a bit difficult right now, but hope this has given a bit of happiness back home."

The powerful batting show from the star allrounder, who had scored 110 from five games before this knock, put Hardik Pandya's 21-ball 60 in the shade after Mumbai finished on 195 for five.

Mumbai though still stay top of the table, locked on 14 points with Delhi Capitals and RCB in the fight for a place in the top two. The qualifiers begin on November 5.