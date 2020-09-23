IPL 2020: Rohit, Bumrah star as Mumbai Indians convincingly defeat Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the Rohit Sharma-led side put on a dominating performance to clinch their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

KKR’s poor run of form against MI continued with the Kolkata outfit losing another encounter against Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were at the top of their game as they scored 80 off 54 and 47 off 28 respective to help Mumbai Indians post a mammoth 195/5 in 20 overs.

Pat Cummins, who was sold for a whopping INR 15.5 crore that made him the costliest overseas buy ever, was hammered for 49 runs in his three overs as MI took advantage of the constant short deliveries by Cummins and other bowlers.

Whereas Kolkata Knight Riders had a cautious start and lost openers Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine for cheap. While Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana stitched a small partnership but the run-rate kept soaring. However, after their departure, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell failed to hit those maximums with MI bowlers bowling excellent line and length to the two power hitters.

Mumbai Indians, with the thumping win, extended their head-to-head stats by 20 to 6 against KKR.

The defeat will hurt KKR and the net run-rate but the win will come as a bonus for Mumbai Indians, who mixed their pace and bowled tremendously to kept KKR batting line-up silent. Cummins smashed some lusty blows in the final overs with the willow but it was too little too late for KKR as they lost the match by 49 runs.

KKR now sit bottom of the IPL 2020 points table while MI’s win give them their first win of the campaign after losing the season opener to Chennai Super Kings.

KKR will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in Abu Dhabi whereas Mumbai Indians next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday in Dubai.

