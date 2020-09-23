IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu fighting to be fit for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may be without the services of Ambati Rayudu in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Delhi Capitals on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Rayudu had missed CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as skipper MS Dhoni, during the toss, said that he is not 100 per cent.

It is now being learned that Rayudu suffered a slight hamstring issue and is now fighting to be fit for CSK’s next match against DC on Friday. Rayudu made a sensational comeback to cricket in IPL 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) as he smashed a 48-ball 71 laced with eight boundaries and three sixes but missed the match against RR, which CSK went onto lose by 16 runs.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, speaking to WION, said while Rayudu’s hamstring issue isn’t major he might miss one more match, i.e against Delhi Capitals. However, he said the team management will take a final call on Rayudu’s availability tomorrow and he might be fit in time before the next match.

“Nothing major. He has a slight issue in his hamstring. Can miss one more match but we will take a final call tomorrow. He might be fit in time for next game,” CSK CEO told WION on Wednesday.

CSK have so far won one match against MI while losing their other game against RR. The Super Kings are already without the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh with the duo pulling out of IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’.

Interestingly, CSK will have a one-week break in IPL 2020 as they play their next game on Friday (October 2) against Sunrisers Hyderabad after their encounter against DC on September 25.

