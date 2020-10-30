IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals end Kings XI Punjab's winning streak after beating them by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals end Kings XI Punjab's dream run after beating them by 7 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the 50th match of IPL 2020.

Also read: Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 sixes in T20 cricket

Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first. KXIP lost Mandeep in the first over itself. However, a 120-run partnership between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle brought KXIP back in the game. Gayle's blistering 99-run knock powered Punjab to a respectable 185 at the end of the innings.

Royals, on the other hand, started the chase on a high with Stokes smashing a half-century in the powerplay itself. Samson continued Stokes' on-slaught after Englishman's dismissal. KXIP bowlers were no match for RR batsmen and they repeated the same mistakes in Sharjah. Buttler and Smith's partnership landed a final blow to KXIP.

Despite this loss, KXIP stay on the fourth spot. But RR climb to fifth spot and close into the play-off spot.

Gayle's knock went in vain as he became the first cricketer in T20 history to smash 1000 sixes in the shortest format.

The Universe Boss smashed 8 sixes in his blistering knock against the Royals and saved the day for KXIP.