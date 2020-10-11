IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals in top of the table clash

Mumbai Indians on Sunday defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to clinch the top of the table clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continued. Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav were the stars for Mumbai Indians as they both scored 53 runs each to help MI chase down the 163-run target.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals lost opener Prithvi Shaw (4) for cheap before Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a good partnership to steady the ship. However, Krunal Pandya trapped Rahane plumb for 15. Captain Shreyas Iyer continued his rich run of form with another impressive 42 off 33 but it was Dhawan’s gritty 69 not-out off 52 that helped Delhi Capitals reach 162/4 in 20 overs.

Slowest to 100 IPL sixes (by innings)

165 – Shikhar Dhawan

161 – Dinesh Karthik

125 – Ambati Rayudu

122 – Robin Uthappa

108 – Virat Kohli

Chasing 163, Rohit Sharma was sent packing for five but de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav stood tall against a dangerous bowling attack of DC as they scored 53 runs each. While Ishan Kishan played a handy inning of 28 off 15, it was Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya who took MI home.

Both MI and DC now have 10 points after winning five of their respective seven matches in IPL 2020 so far. MI will take on KKR in Abu Dhabi on Friday whereas DC will face Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday in IPL 2020.

