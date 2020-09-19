IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's 'Thala' beard takes the social media by storm

As the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is underway, MS Dhoni's new beard has already taken CSK fans by a storm.

MS Dhoni has made his return on the field after a long span, and his new beard has become the talking point on social media. CSK fans have compared the beard to Srikanth and Abhinandan.

Seeing Dhoni after yearsss 🤧🤧😭😭❤❤

Has kept beard looking like Srikanth 😂

CSK skipper MS Dhoni's return to the field will be the much-anticipated part of tonight's match as the former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The last he played during the World Cup semi-finals clash against the Kiwis, 14 months ago.

Dhoni is also on the verge of breaking a record held by Suresh Raina, who will miss IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’.

Dhoni, who has numerous records under his belt, is set to become the most-capped player in IPL and is just four appearances away from surpassing the record held by Raina in IPL. ‘Thala’ has led CSK in 10 seasons in IPL while winning three titles with the Yellow Army.

Despite the tournament being played outside India and behind closed doors, CSK fans are still running high on energy as their Dhoni and Co. begin their campaign tonight.