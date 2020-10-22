IPL 2020: McCullum wants more from Kolkata batsman

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum said his batsmen will have to address their lack of intent after managing only 84 runs from 20 overs in Wednesday’s eight-wicket Indian Premier League (IPL) defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kolkata’s total in seam-friendly conditions in Abu Dhabi was the lowest score in the IPL by a team playing its full quota of 20 overs, with Mumbai Indians’ 94-8 against Rajasthan Royals in 2011 the previous record.

Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers, giving away eight runs in his four overs and picking up three wickets.

“RCB bowled really well. Siraj bowled an excellent line and length and I think he was able to present the seam and ask a few questions of us, questions which in the past we have answered better than we did,” McCullum told reporters.

“Before the game we talked about wanting to show strong intent at the top of the order and we lacked intent. That’s something we’re going to have to address... you have to be creative to get yourselves into the game.

“You’re not going to win too many games from 40-6... we’ve got to bounce back. That could be the nature of this tournament with the conditions being slightly challenging... find a way to pick yourselves up and get a result after a poor one.”

Twice champions Kolkata are fourth in the table with 10 points from as many games, while Bangalore are second on 14 points, trailing leaders Delhi Capitals only on net run rate.