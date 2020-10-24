IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders take on injury-plagued Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in the 42nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first match of the doubleheader Saturday.

Delhi Capitals have had a great season. DC are second on the points table with 7 wins and 3 losses. Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form after scoring back-to-back centuries. Past four innings of Shikhar Dhawan were 106*, 101*, 57 and 69*. Kagiso Rabada is the purple cap holder with 21 wickets in 10 games and a bowler-friendly venue like Abu Dhabi will make him lethal. Shaw has had a poor season, but he smashed 66 off 41 balls during his side’s previous encounter against KKR and that shall give him confidence as he looks to return to form.

KKR has had a shaky season. They are fourth on IPL's points table with 5 wins and losses. KKR's batting order has been the Achilles' heel. Skipper Eoin Morgan will be looking to play a pivotal role for the club. Lockie Ferguson has been a game-changer for the franchise. He scalped four wickets from his two matches for KKR this season.

Probable XI:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins/Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande