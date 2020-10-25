IPL 2020: 'Deflated' Rajasthan Royals take on 'dominating' Mumbai Indians

'Deflated' Rajasthan Royals take on 'dominating' Mumbai Indians in the 45th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Mumbai are on the top of the IPL table with 14 points in the pocket. They bounced back to winning ways after handing a 10-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai have seven wins in 10 matches. Bumrah and Boult had a wonderful outing in the last match. Quinton de Kock has been in the form of his life. Ishan Kishan and the Proteas stitched a match-winning partnership to hand Chennai their heaviest defeat in IPL history. Rohit Sharma's availability depends on his fitness, but his absence has not affected Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have had a woeful season as they are second-last in the points table. Last time Mumbai and Rajasthan clashed, MI thrashed RR by 57 runs after Suryakumar Yadav’s 79* and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul. Rajasthan have four wins and seven losses this season. Their chances to make it into the play-offs look grim and if they lose this one they might be knocked out of the tournament. However, a bowling-friendly venue like Abu Dhabi may help Jofra Archer with the ball.

Probable XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi