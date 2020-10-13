IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on in the 29th match of this year's Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings have had a woeful run in this year's IPL after losing five matches and winning just two. To make it into the playoffs, CSK need six wins from their remaining seven fixtures. However, CSK will want to get back to winning ways. Sunrisers have already beaten the Super Kings earlier in this tournament. SRH won the match by 7 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs. David Warner and Co. have won three matches and lost four matches. David Warner's side has been stronger than the Chennai side. With Warner back in form, the opening pair could wreak havoc on a ground like Dubai. Manish Pandey has been in the best of his form. Rashid Khan has an asset for SRH and could be vital in today's match.

The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-4 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

Probable XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur