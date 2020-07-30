IPL 2020: BCCI likely to postpone final from November 8 to 10 - Report

After IPL Governing Council Chairman confirmed that the 13 edition of the tournament will take place from September 19 to November 8, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to shift the final to November 10 while keeping the schedule of India’s tour of Australia in mind.

With the change in schedule, the Indian team can directly depart from the UAE to Australia instead of coming back to India.

However, the starting date of the tournament is unlikely to be changed which means IPL 2020 might be played for 53 days instead of 51. The final call will be taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting which is scheduled to take place on August 2.

November 10, comes in Diwali week, which will make the host broadcaster happy. But the primary reason for the change is said to the due to the commitment made to Cricket Australia which will see the Indian players take a direct flight from the UAE to Australia.

“Even if the players are left without any IPL matches, they will continue to remain in UAE and participate in a camp there,” TOI quoted sources as saying. “As soon as the IPL is over, the remaining players busy playing the final knockout matches of the league will join the rest and the entire team will fly together from there”.

With the Aussie tour also a lengthy assignment, the Indian players in the squad would not return home for the rest of the year.

Player might get irked with the move given the present of bio-secure protocols which keeps the player confine to a hotel.

