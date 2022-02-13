IOC urges give peace a chance after Ukrainian skeleton slider calls for 'no war in Ukraine'

International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken notice of the protest by Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who raised his voice at the Winter Olympics 2022 against the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian skeleton slider urged and protested for 'no war' at the Beijing Olympics after completing his third run in the men's skeleton event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre on Friday night.

The 23-year-old athlete showed a sign that read "No war in Ukraine" written in yellow and gold to the television cameras before taking part in the third heat.

However, IOC has asked him not to repeat it in his final run and IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the Olympic field of play was no place for a protest.

He added, "When that case occurred the night before last we spoke to the team and athlete and explained the situation to him."

"In his final run he ran without that. He understood. We all want peace but everyone has agreed, and athletes agreed, the field of play and podium is not the place for any kind of statement," he added.

IOC's rule 50 forbids athletes from making political protests at the Games. However, a revision prior to last year's Tokyo Summer Olympics now gives athletes more freedom to express political views while still banning such actions on the podium during medals ceremonies.

Adams said, "For us it (keeping politics out of the Games) is axiomatic. It is the fundamental core to what we do. The message was understood and not repeated."

The Olympic Games' Executive Director Christophe Dubi told a news conference on Sunday (February 13) that the IOC wanted the Olympic Truce - a pledge by world leaders not to go to war around the period of the Olympic Games - to be respected.

The Western countries are fearing that President Vladimir Putin is planning to invade Ukraine with amassing over 130,000 Russian soldiers are grouped in dozens of combat brigades near the border with Ukraine. But Russia denies it.

(With inputs from agencies)