The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is changing the defective medals given at Paris Olympics 2024. The medal quality at the quadrennial event came in question after several athletes posted on social media about them deteriorating post the conclusion of games.

"The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organising Committee is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution responsible for the manufacture and quality control of the medals, to assess any complaints about the medals and to understand the circumstances and cause of any damage," the IOC said on Monday (Jan 13).

"Defective medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved identically. The replacement process should begin in the coming weeks," it added.

An IOC spokesperson also confirmed that the IOC has changed most of the damaged medals since August and will continue to do so in future.

"We have replaced all the damaged medals since August and we will continue to do so in the same professional manner as before," said the spokesperson.

According to French media outlet La Lettre, the medals "had to bear the brunt of the new products used", as new regulations banned a component of the varnish previously employed and "had to be replaced at short notice."

Bhaker Wants Medal Replaced Too

Meanwhile, India's double medallist shooter Manu Bhaker also confirmed that she'd like to get her medal replaced.

“Yes, I read about it today. If they are replacing, then yes, I would like to get mine also replaced,” Manu told Sportstar.

Bhaker won a bronze medal in the women's 10 m air pistol event to open India's medal tally account at the Paris Olympics 2024. With the bronze medal win, she also became India's first medal winner woman shooter at the Olympics. She later won a silver medal in the mixed team event of 10 m air pistol along with Sarabjot Singh.