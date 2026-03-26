/IOC bans transgender women from female category; new genetic testing mandated for LA28

Starting with the upcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, transgender women will no longer be allowed to participate in the female-centric disciplines at the Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in a new rule on Thursday (Mar 26). This ground-breaking decision follows a similar order from US President Donald Trump on women’s sports. However, under this new policy, the IOC will use a one-time genetic test to decide who is eligible to compete in the women’s category.