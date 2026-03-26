/IOC bans transgender women from female category; new genetic testing mandated for LA28

Starting with the upcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, transgender women will no longer be allowed to participate in the female-centric disciplines at the Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in a new rule on Thursday (Mar 26). This ground-breaking decision follows a similar order from US President Donald Trump on women’s sports. However, under this new policy, the IOC will use a one-time genetic test to decide who is eligible to compete in the women’s category.
"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females," the International Olympic Committee said, "determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening."
More to follow…