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IOC bans transgender women from female category; new genetic testing mandated for LA28

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 19:52 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 19:52 IST
IOC bans transgender women from female category; new genetic testing mandated for LA28

IOC bans transgender women from female category; new genetic testing mandated Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

The IOC has officially banned transgender women from female categories starting at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Citing a mandate for "biological females only," the new policy introduces SRY gene testing to ensure fairness and safety.

Starting with the upcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, transgender women will no longer be allowed to participate in the female-centric disciplines at the Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in a new rule on Thursday (Mar 26). This ground-breaking decision follows a similar order from US President Donald Trump on women’s sports. However, under this new policy, the IOC will use a one-time genetic test to decide who is eligible to compete in the women’s category.

"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females," the International Olympic Committee said, "determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening."

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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