Interview: Chemar Holder opens up about his splendid rise, Jason Holder's leadership and more

West Indies have had a splendid start to the three-match Test series against England as the visitors took a 1-0 lead by defeating the hosts at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While the performance by Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph was praised by everyone, another young speedster is waiting to burst into the international scene – Chemar Holder.

Chemar first made his mark in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup where he put up inspiring performances in the semi-final and final to help Windies bag the coveted trophy. Since then, he has been mighty impressive in the domestic circuit where the 22-year-old has picked up a staggering 76 wickets in just 19 matches at an average of 24.23. Chemar made his debut for West Indies A in 2018 and has been knocking on the door to grab his Test cap for the West Indies.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Chemar Holder opened up on the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series, his sensational rise through the ranks, Jason Holder’s leadership, love for his idol Sir Curtly Ambrose and much more.

Here are the excerpts:

Subhayan Chakraborty: Hello Chemar, thanks for joining. A big win in the first Test and the West Indies are heading into the second Test with a 1-0 lead. How is the feeling in the camp?

Chemar Holder: Thanks for having me. It is a very good feeling. We have really worked hard since we came here in the UK and even before that and now we are eagerly looking forward to the other two Test matches.

SC: Chemar, the performance by the West Indies pacers, especially by Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder, really stood out. So as a youngster, how was it like to witness the experienced guys go about their business from the stands?

Chemar Holder: Well, watching them in person is really mind-blowing and exciting I would say. I have seen the struggles and hard work these guys go through and put in. When they come off in the break, seeing the efforts they are putting and knowing every time they bowl they will give everything for the team. So it is good to see and learn from them.

SC: A lot of praise coming towards Jason Holder as well. He is the no. one all-rounder and now the number two bowler in Test cricket and has led the team phenomenally well. So how is to have a leader like Jason around?

Chemar Holder: It is very good to have a person like Jason in the team. I know Jason personally and he is a real hard worker. He is always looking to improve when we play the game of cricket. It is good to have him around. Anything I want to know, he will tell me. We sit down together, we have discussions and he helps me with everything I need.

SC: Chemar, I will now come to your career so far. You have really impressed in the domestic circuit. But there are lot of youngsters who lose their way in trying to attempt too many things at a young age in today’s T20 world. How do you go about your bowling, what is your main focus?

Chemar Holder: I always try and train to the best of my ability. I make sure my rhythm is right, my wrist position and work on where to improve at the nets and move on like that in each and every training session. Also, I try to be patience whenever it comes to the longer format. I try not to get too excited or try too many tricks which could hamper the flow of my bowling.

SC: I believe you have a family background in cricket. Can you tell us something more about it? And what would be the feeling for your family if you go onto make your Test debut for the West Indies in this series?

Chemar Holder: I call it my management team, which is my family. You know, my uncles backed me to play cricket when I was 13 and also my mum, dad and my entire family, they are backing me right now and I know they are happy. When I got the call for this tour and when I told them, they were really happy. We sat and discussed about few things related to the tour. And if I get a chance to make my debut, I know all of them would be watching and smiling.

SC: Outside your family, who has been your idol while growing up? West Indies cricket has produced so many legendary fast bowlers, who was your pick when you were a kid?

Chemar Holder: Sir Curtly Ambrose!

SC: Is your nickname Ambi derived from there...

Chemar Holder: Few of the guys call me Ambi due to my love for Sir Curtly Ambrose and also due to my hairstyle and bowling action.

SC: You mentioned your bowling action...There have been comparisons between you and Jofra Archer. How do you take comparison at such a young age?

Chemar Holder: No not at all, I don’t think about that. Everybody is different. I am focusing on what I have to do and I am sure he is doing what he has to do. So no comparisons at all.

SC: Chemar, a lot of talks surrounding the saliva ban as well. You guys have been practicing without the saliva for around a month now. How has been the experience? Is there any difference?

Chemar Holder: Yes, there is a big difference! You know, there would be some spots in the ball which you need to polish. But we cannot put the saliva to keep the ball nice and shiny on one side. But there have been no such problems so far and we have been trying to polish it by rubbing it and using the sweat, given we continue to get it as England get sometimes cold. But bowling without using saliva has been going very good so far.

SC: So Chemar, you are now sharing the dressing room with the experienced players like Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach or for that matter Jason Holder. So have you been picking their brains?

Chemar Holder: I have had some one on one sessions with them. I ask a few questions and they even come to me and we talk about cricket or anything else. So it is good to have experienced guys around me who can help me grow as a cricketer.

SC: What would be your message to the fans, who have been unable to come to the stadium and are watching from their home?

Chemar Holder: I would just ask him to keep watching, you know. We know that they are watching from all over the world and tuning into their TVs even though they are not present here. Also, stay safe, remain focus on following the protocols and soon you all be able to come to the stadiums and watch live cricket.