International Judo Federation removes Vladimir Putin, Arkady Rotenberg from all positions amid Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation, the IJF announced on Sunday.

The sports governing body removed Putin and Rotenberg in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"The International Judo Federation announces that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation," IJF in a statement said.

On February 27, Putin was suspended as honorary president and ambassador of the International Judo Federation.

The Russian President ordered special military operations on February 24 "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Earlier, Putin had recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Russia has been facing immense criticism, especially from the western countries over the recent actions. A number of countries including the US, UK and Germany have applied fresh rounds of sanctions on Russia.