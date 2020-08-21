Inter Milan vs Sevilla, Europa League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch INT vs SEV?

In what promises to be a thrilling contest, Inter Milan and Sevilla are set to lock horns in the final of UEFA Europa League at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germay on Friday. Both Inter and Sevilla had a terrific run till the summit clash and will now look to bag the coveted trophy to end the 2019-20 campaign on a high.

Inter have been flawless since the restart and have looked dominating in all of their matches in Europa League whereas Sevilla have found their mojo back under manager Julen Lopetegui. While Inter head to the match as favourites, Sevilla have all the quality to bag a result in their favour.

All eyes will be on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar, Luuk de Jong, Jesus Navas among others. Lukaku has scored in a record ten consecutive UEL appearances (14 goals in total), and has 33 goals in all competitions this season – if he nets here, he will equal the best-ever goal tally by an Inter player in their debut season.

When will the Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match begin?

The Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 22.

Where will the Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match be played?

The Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match match will be held at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Which channel will telecast the Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match?

The Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match will have a live telecast on Ten 1/HD and Ten 2/HD.

How to watch the live streaming of Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match?

The live streaming of Inter vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League match will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

