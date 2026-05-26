/Inter Miami offer details on Messi's injury and recovery time ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina and Inter Miami fans, along with millions others across the world, were left holding their breath after Lionel Messi was forced off during Inter Miami's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union on Sunday (May 24), less than three weeks before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi appeared to suffer discomfort in his left leg after taking a free-kick around the 70th minute and was seen clutching the back of his thigh before signaling to the bench. He eventually left the field in the 73rd minute and headed straight down the tunnel. The medical examinations confirmed a hamstring overload linked to muscle fatigue in his left leg, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of Argentina's title defense at the upcoming football World Cup, which starts June 11 in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

What is Messi's injury and how does it affect his football world cup 2026 participation?

Inter Miami, trying to calm fears surrounding the Argentine player, confirmed that Messi is "dealing with muscle fatigue" in his left hamstring and that his return to full training will depend on how he responds to treatment and recovery.

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On the question of Messi's return, Inter Miami said: "The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress."

The MLS team head coach Guillermo Hoyos also downplayed concerns after the match, insisting the substitution was largely precautionary.

"He really was fatigued," Hoyos had said after the game when asked about Messi's condition. "He was tired; the pitch was heavy and when in doubt, the standard approach is always to ensure you don't take any risks."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had named Messi in a provisional 55-man squad earlier this month and must trim the roster to the final 26 players before FIFA's deadline on June 1.

Argentina's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026