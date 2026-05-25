/FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran’s World Cup team to stay in Mexico following US refusal

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday (May 25) that her administration has agreed to host Iran’s team in Mexico during the upcoming FIFA World Cup after the United States reportedly declined to accommodate the squad for the duration of the tournament. According to Sheinbaum, world football governing body FIFA contacted Mexican authorities following the US decision, even though Iran is scheduled to play all three of its group-stage matches on American soil.

Speaking at her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum said Mexico saw no justification for preventing the Iranian team from remaining in the country during the competition.

Neither the White House nor the US State Department immediately commented on the matter.

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On Saturday, Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s football federation, confirmed that the team’s training base would shift from Arizona to the border city of Tijuana for the tournament. He said the relocation would simplify visa procedures and allow the squad to travel directly to Mexico on Iran Air flights.

Iran’s participation in the World Cup had faced uncertainty following military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February.