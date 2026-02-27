/Inside the aerodynamic secrets of an F1 car: Red Bull’s Oscar Cooper explains

Out of race gear and dressed in casuals, Oscar Cooper stood beside a piece of Formula 1 history, the V8-powered championship-winning car driven by Sebastian Vettel. The car that once dominated the grid sat on display, a reminder of an era when naturally aspirated engines screamed at 18,000 RPM, and aerodynamics were sculpted under a very different rulebook. That machine, a title-winning car from Red Bull Racing’s golden run in the V8 era, represented the peak of one generation of Formula 1 engineering. But as Cooper started to speak, it became clear how dramatically the sport has evolved since those days.

After a decade at the forefront of Red Bull’s global marketing organisation, including four years embedded within the race team, Cooper has witnessed the transformation firsthand: from V8 dominance to hybrid complexity, from wind tunnel intuition to simulation supremacy. And if there’s one myth he’s quick to dispel, it’s this: a Formula 1 car is never static. “It’s not a one-stop shop, one-size-fits-all for the year,” Cooper explains while talking to WION. “It’s very much a specific prototype car for every single race.”

Standing beside Vettel’s championship machine only made that point sharper. That V8 car was built for a different aerodynamic philosophy, a different energy system, a different competitive landscape. Today’s cars operate in a world defined by ground-effect evolution, hybrid deployment strategies, and data models that predict performance before rubber even meets asphalt. And contrary to popular belief, a Formula 1 car isn’t built once and refined gently across a season. It is constantly reborn.

The aerodynamic compromise

The conversation around ground effect regulations and porpoising dominated recent seasons, but Cooper makes it clear that the current regulatory landscape has shifted. “The regulation has changed now. We’re not running the Venturi-effect floor. So we shouldn’t see those porpoising issues.” Yet the core aerodynamic dilemma remains timeless: peak downforce versus straight-line speed. “There’s always a trade-off between downforce and top speed. That’s the game. That’s the dance.” At tracks with long straights, Monza-style layouts, trimming drag becomes essential. At tighter, high-load circuits, teams chase cornering performance. The balance is never static. It’s recalculated weekly, sometimes daily. What makes modern Formula 1 fascinating is that the compromise isn’t just aerodynamic. Ride height sensitivity, mechanical setup, tyre behaviour, and energy deployment all feed into a complex matrix of decisions. The “golden middle section,” as Cooper calls it, is not a fixed point. It’s a moving target shaped by track characteristics, weather, tyre compounds, and even competitor performance.

The digital backbone of modern F1

If Formula 1 once relied heavily on mechanical feel and wind tunnel experimentation, today it is powered by simulation.

“More and more now, CFD and modelling are integral to the design, development, and running of the car as well during a race weekend,” Cooper says. With strict limitations on wind tunnel time, Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) has become the development heartbeat. Engineers create a digital twin of the car, run countless simulations, and predict performance outcomes long before the wheels turn in anger.

But simulation is only powerful if it is accurate. “It only counts if you believe in your accuracy and you calibrate your CFD models correctly,” he explains. “If the data is not consistent and not accurate, then you have a real uphill battle.”

This is where free practice becomes critical. It’s not just about lap times, it’s about correlation. Engineers compare real-world telemetry with the digital projections. If the numbers diverge, alarms go off.

“That’s when the engineers start scratching their heads and thinking, where have we gone wrong? Because what we thought would happen isn’t what’s happening.” In many ways, modern race weekends are less about experimentation and more about validation, aligning the virtual car with the physical one.

A new power chapter

Perhaps the most significant shift, however, is happening beneath the bodywork. For the first time, Red Bull is running its own engine through Red Bull Powertrains, a major milestone for a team that historically partnered with external manufacturers. “It’s a huge feat and a great success in and of itself to have started producing an engine three years ago and now still be at the top of the grid in terms of performance and reliability,” Cooper says.

With the evolving power unit regulations placing nearly 50% emphasis on hybrid energy deployment, race dynamics are poised to change. Battery usage will no longer follow predictable deployment zones. Instead, teams will strategically decide when to harvest and when to release energy. “It’s not just going to be standardized moments across the racetrack where they might choose to deploy that power,” Cooper explains. “Hopefully, we’ll see some interesting overtaking maneuvers and certainly some different strategic approaches.”

The implications are significant. Drivers will need to think differently. Engineers will model countless race scenarios. Energy management could determine overtakes, defensive positioning, and even championship outcomes. Simulation departments are already running thousands of virtual races to optimise deployment maps. Because in a sport decided by tenths and hundredths, efficiency isn’t optional; it’s everything.

