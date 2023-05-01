Injury-prone Reece Topley eyes England return during Winter World Cup, says he's desperate to contribute

Left-arm seamer Reece Topley is eyeing his return to England team during the Winter World Cup later this year. Getting treated for the dislocated shoulder he suffered while fielding in an IPL game for RCB this season, Topley had previously missed two World Cups for England owing to injuries only.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the lanky seamer said he would have been part of the two World Cup-winning campaigns had it not been about getting ruled out due to different injuries. Just ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Australia, Topley picked up a ligament injury while fielding on the boundary and got ruled out.

“I missed the 2019 [World Cup] - that was purely when I was injured. If I wasn't injured, I think I would have been involved with that, similarly with this World Cup just gone, if I wasn't injured I think I would have been - not just a part of it - I think I would have played a lot,” Topley told Sky Sports.

Topley added he felt alienated for not being around the World Cup gone by as he was used to being part of the dressing room and that he had to watch his teammates lift the trophy as a fan.

However, he now eyes a comeback to the side ahead of this year's showdown and is determined to contribute towards the success in the tournament and going ahead.

"I feel almost alienated from it just because you're used to being in the changing room, and then you're suddenly watching it as a fan. It's not your win. So, I'm desperate to contribute for England in a World Cup when the opportunity comes," Topley added.

Elaborating on what happened during the IPL game where he dislocated his shoulder, Topley said,

“My knee got stuck in the turf, and I kind of put all my pressure onto my shoulder. It was similar to the injury in the World Cup. It's not anything to do with my body. It's not something I can improve on, it's just incidents,” the left-arm seamer said.