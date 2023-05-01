England to deploy 'smaller boundaries' tactics to hunt Australia down in home Ashes - Reports

For reasons known to all, England will do everything to regain the urn this summer. As the 2023 Ashes will begin on June 16th, in Edgbaston- then venue which supposedly has the shortest boundaries (59 m) in the country, the English teams are reported to be deploying a stranger parameter at all grounds to ensure their 'Bazball' brand wreaks havoc against the Aussies.

As first reported by The Times and then carried on by Fox Sports in Australia, the England team management has asked for 'smaller boundaries' to hunt down the Australian bowling attack.

Earlier, Ben Stokes - England's Test captain, told Sky Sports they have asked for fast and flat wickets for the summer showdown at home.

“We’ve been very clear with the ground staff around England about what type of wickets we want, and they’ve been very responsive to us, which is good,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

“We want fast, flat wickets. We want to go out there and score quickly,” Stokes added.

With Bazball making all the right noises for good reasons so far, England's newest tactics to put Australia under the mat have raised a few eyebrows.

The former Australia captain Michael Clarke also bashed this report calling it a trash, and added even though this happens, it's not just England who will bat, the Aussies will have their turn too.

“What a load of junk,” Clarke said on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast on Monday morning.

“Australian grounds are twice the size of England grounds anyway. That’s why there’s less sixes from the Australian players. Bat at the MCG you’ve got 90m boundaries, bat in England you’ve got 60m boundaries. Who cares? Both teams have got to bat,” the former Aussie captain added.

Speaking on the same, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins said, his teammates will not get intimidated by the Bazball regardless of the conditions.

“Over the last 18 months, the way we’ve gone about it has been really successful, so you don’t want to lose sight of that,” Cummins told foxsports.com.au.

“I think that’s the most important — worry about what we do well, rather than looking at the opposition,” he added.