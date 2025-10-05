/IND-W vs PAK-W, WWC 2025: Despite ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark, ex-PAK captain retains commentary panel spot

Former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir retained her place in the commentary panel for India’s marquee game against Pakistan in the Women’s 50-over World Cup despite facing social media backlash for referring to ‘Azad Kashmir’ in one of her earlier remarks. The incident occurred during Pakistan’s tournament opener against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium – the venue for the ongoing India-Pakistan game. Calling out the game from the commentary box, Mir mentioned Azad Kashmir while talking about batter Natalia Pervaiz’s background, igniting a social media debate.

“…captaining a very young side. Yes, they have won the qualifiers, but a lot of these players are new. Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there,” Mir said on live commentary.

However, the fans strongly criticised her remarks on social media, urging the ICC to remove Sana Mir from the commentary panel for politicising the broadcast. The former captain, however, issued a clarification on her statement, saying it was exaggerated beyond its actual significance. Taking to her X handle, Mir wrote,



"It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at the public level.



"My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators, as where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments.



"I am also attaching the screenshot of where I research most of my players from, whether from Pakistan or any other country. I realise that they have changed it by now, but this is what I was referring to."



Meanwhile, despite facing scrutiny over the same, Mir retained her place in the commentary panel for her side’s massive World Cup clash against India. Although she did not feature on Star Sports’ commentary panel, which is India’s official broadcaster for the event, a screenshot of her calling out the match has gone viral on social media.

