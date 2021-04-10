#IndiraNagarKaGunda: Rahul Dravid's 'angry' avatar takes Twitter by storm - Check best reactions

A never-seen-before ‘angry’ avatar of legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has taken social media by storm. Appearing in an advertisement, Dravid was seen showing his angry side while stuck in traffic in Bengaluru. Here are some of the best reactions.

In an advertisement that hit the screens on Friday afternoon, just before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Dravid has managed to leave everyone shocked with his new avatar while becoming the talk of the town. The ad has gone viral like a wildfire with the 48-year-old former cricketer becoming the top-ranked trending topic on social media platform Twitter.

Hashtags like #IndiraNagarKaGunda, #RahulDravid, #IndiraNagar have been trending since the ad released on Friday with Dravid winning hearts with his acting and for his new avatar.

IN PICS | List of five major records RCB captain Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2021

Featuring in an ad for a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform where actor Jim Sarbh is seen saying "it is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues" while referring to the benefits offered by the platform. Dravid then appears shouting at everyone and even breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him.

The ad has resulted in memes flooding the internet as love and admiration for Dravid was seen all over social media platforms. The fact that Dravid doesn't do many ads caught everyone by surprise and his new avatar was the icing on the cake for everyone.

TRENDING: Watch: Rahul Dravid's 'angry' side leaves Virat Kohli in surprise

Here’s how Rahul Dravid’s new avatar took Twitter by storm:

