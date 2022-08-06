India's schedule at CWG 2022 on August 6: Cricket and hockey teams eye final berth; Sindhu, Nikhat in action

Indian wrestlers dominated the proceedings on the opening day of their campaign at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday (August 05) as they managed to win as many as six medals. Out of the six medals won by the Indian wrestlers on Friday, three were gold. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia won gold medals in their respective categories to add to India's tally at the Games.

It is all set to be another busy day for the Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (August 06). A host of Indian athletes will be in action across various sporting events. A number of wrestlers will open their campaign on Saturday and will be hoping to add to India's medal tally.

India have so far managed to win 26 medals at the Games, including 9 gold medals. The tally is expected to go up on Saturday as a number of athletes are also assured of a medal but are yet to determine the final colour. While the likes of PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen will continue their quest for gold, the Indian men's hockey team will be hoping to secure a berth in the final.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022 - Sakshi Malik wins gold medal in women's freestyle 62kg category

The Indian men's hockey team will take on South Africa in their semi-final encounter and will be hoping to continue their fine form in the tournament. On the other hand, Harmanmpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will be up against England in the semi-final and will be hoping to reach the final.

India's complete schedule at Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 06:

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis:

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm

Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am

Wrestling (starts at 3pm):

Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.

Also Read: Deepak Punia clinches gold in Men's Freestyle 86kg, defeats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm

Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am

Badminton: (starts at 3:30pm)

Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth

Boxing:

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3pm

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30pm

Women's Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15pm

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm

Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar 1:30am

Cricket:

Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm

Hockey:

Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm