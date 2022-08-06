India's schedule at CWG 2022 on August 6: Cricket and hockey teams eye final berth; Sindhu, Nikhat in action

Indian women's cricket team will take on England in semi-final at CWG 2022. Photograph:( AFP )
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team and Indian men's hockey team will be looking to secure a berth in their respective finals. Here is a look at India's complete schedule at CWG 2022 on Saturday (August 06).
Indian wrestlers dominated the proceedings on the opening day of their campaign at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday (August 05) as they managed to win as many as six medals. Out of the six medals won by the Indian wrestlers on Friday, three were gold. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia won gold medals in their respective categories to add to India's tally at the Games.
It is all set to be another busy day for the Indian athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (August 06). A host of Indian athletes will be in action across various sporting events. A number of wrestlers will open their campaign on Saturday and will be hoping to add to India's medal tally.
India have so far managed to win 26 medals at the Games, including 9 gold medals. The tally is expected to go up on Saturday as a number of athletes are also assured of a medal but are yet to determine the final colour. While the likes of PV Sindhu and Nikhat Zareen will continue their quest for gold, the Indian men's hockey team will be hoping to secure a berth in the final.
Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022 - Sakshi Malik wins gold medal in women's freestyle 62kg category
The Indian men's hockey team will take on South Africa in their semi-final encounter and will be hoping to continue their fine form in the tournament. On the other hand, Harmanmpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will be up against England in the semi-final and will be hoping to reach the final.
India's complete schedule at Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 06:
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis:
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm
Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am
Wrestling (starts at 3pm):
Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.
Also Read: Deepak Punia clinches gold in Men's Freestyle 86kg, defeats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm
Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm
Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm
Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am
Badminton: (starts at 3:30pm)
Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu
Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth
Boxing:
Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3pm
Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30pm
Women's Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15pm
Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm
Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm
Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar 1:30am
Cricket:
Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm
Hockey:
Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm