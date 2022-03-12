India's Jhulan Goswami creates history, becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami scripted a historic feat in India women's team's clash against West Indies Women in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022. Goswami dismissed West Indies batter Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over to pick up her first wicket in the game and become the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup.

Goswami has now picked up 40 wickets in 31 matches in the Women's World Cup and has surpassed Australia's Lyn Fullston to become the highest wicket-taker in the showpiece event. Fullston had picked up 39 wickets in 20 Women's World Cup matches between 1982 to 1988. Goswami has now broken the 34-year-old record held by the former Aussie off-spinner.

Most wickets in Women's World Cup:

1 Jhulan Goswami India 40

2 Lyn Fullston Australia 39

3 Carole Hodges England 37

4 Clare Taylor England 36

Regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the history of the women's game, Goswami has been one of India's greatest servants and has been a prolific wicket-taker over the years. Besides being the leading wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup, the 39-year-old is also the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs with 248 wickets from 197 matches.

India thrash West Indies by 155 runs

After a disappointing loss in their last game against New Zealand, India bounced back to hammer West Indies by 155 runs as they bagged their second win in the tournament. Batting first, India rode on brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) to post a strong total of 317/8 in 50 overs.

Sneh Rana continued her fine form with the ball as she picked up a three-wicket haul and was well supported by Meghna Singh, who picked up a couple of wickets to help India bundle out West Indies on a paltry 162 in 40.3 overs. India are now on the top of the points table with two wins from their first three matches in the tournament so far.