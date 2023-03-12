Indian Wells: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and top-seeded Iga Swiatek storm into third round with thumping wins

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek raced into the third round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters 1000 without wasting a minute on Saturday. Spain's second-ranked Alcaraz, the US Open champion who can return to number one in the world with a third Masters 1000 crown, needed just one hour and 16 minutes to get past Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-3.

Women's number one Swiatek, winner of the French and US opens last year, was even more ruthlessly efficient in a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over American Claire Liu.

Alcaraz lost just one point on his serve in the first set and did not face a break point in the match as he lined up a meeting with Tallon Griekspoor, a 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) winner over Argentina's Guido Pella.

"Well, I surprised myself today with my serve," the effervescent 19-year-old said. "I serve really well in the first set and in the second set as well."

Early breaks in each set were too much for Kokkinakis to overcome in the face of Alcaraz's speed and power.

"All that I'm looking for in every match is to enjoy and to play relaxed," Alcaraz said. "I think that's the most important part of my game, to stay relaxed and go for it and not to think about the mistakes, the points, the rounds. Just live the moment, play the match, and go for it," he added.

Alcaraz was able to do just that as there was no sign of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the ATP tournament in Acapulco prior to Indian Wells.

He had missed the Australian Open with similar trouble, but returned to win in Buenos Aires last month before falling in the final at Rio de Janeiro -- where he was hindered by the injury.