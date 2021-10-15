Indian Wells: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov bow out after losing to Andrey Rublev-Aslan Karatsev in quarters

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov Photograph:( AFP )
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost to Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev in straight sets in BNP Paribas Open on Thursday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
With this win, the Russian pair cruised into their maiden ATP Masters 1000 doubles semi-final after taking down the Indo-Canadian duo.
The Russians, in only their third tournament together, proved too strong for the duo of Bopanna-Shapovalov as they won 6-4, 6-4. Champions already this year in Doha, they are now 7-1 as a partnership and will face the unseeded Tim Puetz and Michael Venus for a place in their second tour-level final this season.
Both pairs had been rock solid on serve to 4-all in the opening set before the first cracks appeared as Shapovalov was broken on a third break point. Karatsev duly capitalised and served it out at the 30-minute mark as the Russians finished the first set with a perfect 18/18 on first-serve points.
Consolidation proved a struggle in the second set as the pairs traded five breaks in seven games before Karatsev raised his level to hold for 5-3. While they missed four match points on Shapovalov`s serve, the Russians advanced a game later at the 67-minute mark.