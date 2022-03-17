Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal extends unbeaten streak to 18 after beating USA's Reilly Opelka to enter quarters

Rafael Nadal continued his unbeaten run in 2022 as he extended his winning streak to 18 matches on trot after beating Reilly Opelka of America in two tight sets both going to tie-breaks to enter the quarter-final here at the Indian Wells.

The 21-time grand slam champion Nadal won 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5). The 35-year-old Spaniard became just the second player to start a season 18-0 after Novak Djokovic who has done it twice starting 41-0 in 2011 and 26-0 in 2020.

The Spaniard surpassed Pete Sampras' and Roger Federer's record of 17 wins in 1997 and 2018 respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the reigning Australian Open champion will lock horns against Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who got a walkover from Jannik Sinner due to illness. Nadal leads 5-3 against the Australian in head-to-head encounters.

Defending champion Cameron Norrie continued his Indian Wells title defence with a win over Jenson Brooksby of America to reach the quarter-finals.

World no.12 Norrie from Great Britain beats Jenson Brooksby of America 6-2 6-4 to enter last-8. Norrie will take on 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Gael Monfils of France 7-5 6-1.