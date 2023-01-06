Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza to retire at next month's Dubai Tennis Championships

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza announced on Friday (January 6) that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event. The event is scheduled to start on February 19.

Former doubles No.1 Mirza stated that initially, she thought of retiring at the end of last season. But because of an elbow injury, she was ruled out of the US Open.

Sania told wtatennis.com, "I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals, because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before the US Open so I had to pull out of everything."

She added, "And honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don't want to be forced out by injury. So I've been training. The plan is to try and retire in Dubai during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships."

Sania started playing professional tennis in 2003. The Indian tennis star won the 2003 Wimbledon Championships girls' doubles title, partnering with Alisa Kleybanova.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE