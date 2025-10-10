/Indian shuttlers make history with first-ever medal in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

India’s impressive run at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships came to an historic end on Friday (Oct 10) with a bronze medal. The hosts had lost the semifinal match to the defending champions Indonesia in Guwahati but won the bronze medal match vs Korea. After making the history by winning their first-ever medal in the mixed team match in the quarterfinals over former champions Korea on Thursday (Oct 9), India couldn’t keep up the same momentum and went down 35-45 and 21-45 against the strong Indonesian side. Indonesia will now play in the final against the winner of the other semifinal between China (14-time champions) and Japan.



Earlier in the match, the Indian pair Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu gave team a strong start by defeating Indonesia’s Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok and Raihan Daffa Pramono (9-5). However, Indonesia’s World Junior No. 1 in boys’ singles, Mohd Ubaidillah, quickly turned the match around by beating Rounak Chouhan (11-5). With this win, Ubaidillah hand his team a four-point advantage over India.

In the mixed doubles, India's Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo fought hard to level the scores at 28-28 and even led 9-3, but the Indonesian duo Ikhsan Pramudya and Rinjani Nastine fought back strongly to win the game 10-9 and regain the advantage.

Later, Nastine and Riska Anggraini defeated Reshika U and Vennala K 9-2 to close the first set 45-35 and in the second set, Indonesia stayed dominant from the start, as Mubarrok and Pramono beat the Indian boys’ doubles pair 9-2 and further increase their lead.