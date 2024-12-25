New Delhi, India

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker is likely to be included in the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2024 after a stellar year where she won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. The new reports come amid widespread outrage that she was likely not included in the initial list.

Amid rising backlash from the sports fraternity, the Sports Ministry of India is now set to interfere and include the Olympian in the list, said the reports.

Bhaker set to be included in Khel Ratna award

The reports cited an official who said no list has been finalised for the National Sports Awards yet, and there is no question of excluding any player’s name.

A report from Hindustan Times said Bhaker will be considered for the prestigious sports award, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya set to take a call in the coming days. The 12-member advisory committee had submitted its initial list for the award, with Bhaker’s name being the big miss.

However, the ministry has said that the submitted list is a draft copy and has not yet been finalised.

Harmanpreet Singh, skipper and drag-flicker of the India men’s hockey team, and Praveen Kumar, para high jump gold medallist at the Paris Paralympics who also took silver in Tokyo three years ago, have been recommended.

The advisory committee was led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian and also includes former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, boxer Vijender Singh, and cricket great Anil Kumble among others.

Why Bhaker should be considered for the award

At the Paris Olympics 2024, 22-year-old Bhaker became the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals in the same Games post-independence. She won bronze medals in the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol teams event. Her achievements were the highlight reel for India at the Olympics where India won six medals. She also narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal in the 25m air pistol event.