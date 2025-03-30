Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has once again rewritten history, eclipsing his own national record in the 10,000m event at The Ten competition in the United States, a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

The 26-year-old clocked an impressive 27:00.22, surpassing his previous record of 27:14.88, set in Hachioji, Japan, in November last year. The race was won by Ishmael Kipkurui (26:50.21), who broke the NCAA record. Habtom Samuel finished second with 26:51.06 while Adrian Wildschutt secured third place in 26:51.27. The Ten is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level meet.

Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been consistently raising the bar in Indian athletics. He had already reset the national 10,000m record twice in 2023, first timing 27:41.81 in San Juan Capistrano, California, before bettering it in Japan.

Watch the video here:

India's Gulveer Singh on his way to national 10,000m track record on Saturday night in USA. He finished 6th with a time of 27:00.22 to better his own nat record of 27:14.88. pic.twitter.com/0HxJVKZPSi — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 30, 2025

His latest feat saw him finish 6th in the highly competitive field at The Ten meet in the USA. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) acknowledged his achievement with a social media post celebrating his remarkable performance.

Gulveer’s new personal best places him third in the list of best times clocked by Asian runners in the 10000m. Only Qatar’s Ahmad Hassan Abdullah and Nicholas Kemboi are ahead of him. In addition to his dominance in the 10,000m, Gulveer also holds the Indian national record in the 5,000m event, with a time of 13:11.82, set last year.

His continued success strengthens India’s presence in long-distance running on the global stage, and with his relentless improvement, he remains a key athlete to watch.

(With inputs from agencies)