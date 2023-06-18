Indian pair of Chirag-Satwik scripts history, lifts maiden Indonesia Open title in doubles category

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history by becoming the first-ever Indian pair to win a title in the doubles category in the Indonesia Open Super 100 event in Jakarta on Sunday. The star Indian duo defeated the Malaysian team of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika in straight sets – 21-17, 21-18 to stand tall in the end. BREAKING: Satwik & Chirag create HISTORY by winning prestigious #IndonesiaOpen2023 title 🔥🔥

The star duo did it in style after beating reigning World Champions 21-17, 21-18 in Final.

➡️ Before this, NO 🇮🇳 shuttler had won World Tour Super 1000 title (Started 2018 onwards) pic.twitter.com/AKx4UyZYoE — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 18, 2023 × Ranked number four in the world, the Indian duo's decorated trophy cabinet includes a Commonwealth Games gold, a Thomas Cup gold and bronze medal in World Championships and title wins in Super 300 (Syed Modi), Super 500 (Thailand and India Open) and Super 750 (French Open); it’s just the coveted Olympic medal that is now missing.

The reigning World Champions Aaron and Soh fell short of winning in Jakarta despite getting off to a good start. The Indian pair, who looked slow and bit sluggish earlier, turned the match around in the first game after leading 11-9 at the mid-game break. They kept their composure and were ahead, eventually taking home the first game 21-17.

The second game saw the Indian pair carrying on with the momentum. Though the Malaysian did make a comeback in the game and looked like taking this title clash to the third and deciding game, the experienced Satwik and Chirag didn’t let their foot off the paddle and stood out as winners in the end after winning the second set by 21-18.

The Indian team took just 43 minutes to win the title and script history.

In May last month, Satwik and Chirag entered the history books by becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships, ending India’s 52-year wait at the event.

This win was Satwik-Chirag’s 14th win in 17 BWF finals, increasing their win percentage to a whopping 82.35%. More importantly, this was their first over the Malaysian pair in nine attempts.

Meanwhile, the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels – which are World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. The BWF Tour Super 100 level, which also offers ranking points is part of the tournament.

Notably, each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.