/Women's World Cup 2025: BCCI advises India to avoid handshakes with Pakistan players in group stage match

The Asia Cup 2025 might be over but India vs Pakistan drama will carry on during the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. The 50-over quadrennial tournament is currently being played in India and Sri Lanka with India and Pakistan set to face off each other on Sunday (Oct 5). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised India women's players to continue the policy of no handshakes during their match against Pakistan women. The policy was first enacted during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 group stage match which went on to become a huge controversy.

No handshake between India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025

As reported by news outlet the Indian Express, the BCCI has asked India women players to not shake hands with Pakistan women's players during the Women's World Cup 2025 group stage match on Sunday (Oct 5) which will be played in Sri Lanka. “The team won’t be shaking hands with the Pakistan team during the World Cup. The team has been informed by the BCCI bosses about this. The Indian board will stand by its players,” reported the news outlet citing sources.

BCCI's no handshake policy

The Indian board opted for no handshake policy in Asia Cup 2025 during which the Suryakumar Yadav-led side faced Pakistan thrice, including in the final. The decision was taken in aftermath of recent hostilities between the two countries earlier this year after horrific Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.