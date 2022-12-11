India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

With an aim to restore parity, the Indian women's cricket team will be taking the field on Sunday after losing a contest where Australian batting proved too hot to handle for the bowlers. India did not do a whole lot wrong in the match but the Australian side, on its day, is a different kettle of fish.

Batting first, India managed to put up a decent score of 172/5 on board. The score, largely made possible due to the blistering start provided by the opening duo of Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana should have posed a stiff challenge.

However, Beth money, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath had other ideas. The Australian camp managed to chase the total in 19 overs at the loss of only one wicket.

The bowling lacked discipline and incisiveness. Barring Anjali Sarwani, all bowlers went above 9 rpo.

Though the game may be tilting in favour of the Australians once again, the Indians have the resources in their arsenal to make a comeback. With an eye on the T20 World Cup preparations, India will like to go toe-to-toe with this Australian outfit and hope that home advantage elevates their performance.

What is the venue for India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I?

India Women vs Australia Women second T20I will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The second T20I will get underway at 07:00 PM IST on Sunday (December 11).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?

Women's cricket fans in India can enjoy the second T20I on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.