/INDIA WIN T20 WC 2026 | Skipper SKY sets new target for team and it is not another T20 World Cup title

India skipper Suryakumar Yada, who led the team to T20 World Cup 2026 victory on Sunday (Mar 8) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, has set a new goal. SKY said that that team will now focus on LA 28 Olympics gold medal where cricket is making a comeback after decades. India are currently the undisputed white-ball champions, having won the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 before winning the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue are the only team to win three T20 WC titles (2007, 2024, & 2026) as well as first to defend it and also win at home.

SKY sets new target for India after T20 World Cup 2026 victory

"Throughout the journey till today it has been very special and collectively as a team what we have achieved I think is right in front of you [trophy]. So, [I'm] very happy with that and the next goal is the Olympic gold and also the team that we work with," SKY said during the post-match reaction.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The LA28 Olympics will be played from July 14 and 29 nearly two years later in Los Angeles, USA. Top six teams in the ICC men's and women's rankings, one each from a continent, will qualify for the Olympics and India men's team is all but sure to qualify from Asia. All the matches will be played at the temporary Fairgrounds Stadium, in the city of Pomona, about 50km from Los Angeles.

India break Ahmedabad curse

Trending Stories

Before the final began on Sunday, the Indian fans were on edge with the heartbreaking memories of 2023 ODI World Cup final loss at the same venue still fresh in their mind. The match, however, was nothing like the horror on November 19, 2023 when India were bowled out for just 240 runs in a 50-over contest.