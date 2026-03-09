India head coach gauta Gambhir lauded the players' team first mentality after the record third T20 World Cup title win on Sunday (Mar 8) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gambhir, who had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni, has now led India to two back-to-back ICC white-ball trophies. Before the T20 World Cup 2026 title win, India had also won the Champions Trophy 2025 as well. The Indian head coach, at the post-match presentation, also vowed to never let personal milestone come in the way of team.

What India coach Gambhir said about personal milestones after T20 WC title win?

"My simple philosophy, and Surya's too, has always been that milestones don't matter. It's the trophies that matter. For too long in Indian cricket, we have spoken about milestones. And I hope, till I am there, we are not going to talk about milestones," said the head coach at the post-match presentation.

The coach also invoked Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson's example to explain on his ideology and said: "You can see the last three games what Sanju [Samson] did. 97 not out, 89, 88. Imagine if he had been playing for a milestone, probably we wouldn't have got 250. So stop celebrating milestones, celebrate trophies. The bigger purpose of a team sport is to win trophies, not score individual runs. It has never mattered to me, and it will never matter to me."

Why did Gambhir thank Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman for India's T20 WC win?

The India coach also thanked his predecessor Rahul Dravid as well as BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman for their invalueable contirbution to the Indian cricket which helped the Suryakumar Yadav's team to win the T20 World Cup 2026 title.