/India-W vs Australia-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Head-to-head Record in ODIs

India Women will face Australia Women in Game 13 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on Sunday, Oct 12. India head into the contest after a narrow loss to South Africa in their previous outing, while Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament and will be eager to extend their winning streak. As the two powerhouses gear up for this high-stakes clash, here’s a look at the key head-to-head records between India Women and Australia Women in ODIs.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Head-to-head records

The head-to-head record between India Women and Australia Women in ODIs is one-sided. Out of 59 matches, Australia have dominated with 48 wins, while India have managed to win only 11 times.

The highest total in this rivalry is 412 by Australia Women, scored in Delhi on 20 Sep 2025, when they dominated India Women and won comfortably after posting the mammoth total in just 47.5 overs. The lowest total, meanwhile, belongs to India Women, who were bowled out for only 74 runs in Auckland back in January 1982, suffering a crushing defeat to the Aussies.

In terms of individual performances, former India captain Mithali Raj stands out as the leading run-scorer in this rivalry. Between 2003 and 2022, she amassed 1,123 runs in 37 innings at an average of 34.03, with nine half-centuries and a highest score of 89.

Among bowlers, Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar leads the charts with 36 wickets in 26 matches between 2003 and 2012, maintaining an impressive average of 20.19 and best figures of 4 for 20.