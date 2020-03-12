India vs South Africa, first ODI, Dharamshala: Preview

Dharamsala is set to host the curtain raiser of South Africa and India's three-match ODI series amid coronavirus fears.

India will be hoping to get back to winning ways after facing consecutive whitewash defeat against the Kiwis in a recent New Zealand tour.

Proteas, on the other hand, come to India with boosted spirits after thrashing Australia 3-0 in an ODI series in South Africa.

Virat Kohli was ruled out of form after a below-average performance against New Zealand, he has been a vital element in the Indian batting line-up.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen has been in a wonderful form after he played a crucial role against the Aussies, he scored 123 (not out), 51, 68 (not out) in the three-match ODI series respectively. He was declared the 'Player of the Series'.

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been a major addition in the 'Men in Blue' squad. These three players can play a major role to get back to winning ways.

India's prolific all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad, he will be making his comeback after he proved his mettle after explosively smashing 46, 105, 38 and 158* in his tenure in the DY Patil T20 tournament. He missed out on action after the 26-year-old underwent lower back surgery last October.

Rohit Sharma is ruled out of the Indian squad due to the calf-injury during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. His absence is a massive set back for the team.

Dharamsala's weather could play a spoilsport as today's forecast predicts heavy shower.

India's predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa's predicted XI: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks