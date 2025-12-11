Google Preferred
  /India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: De Kock's 90 powers SA to 51-run win as they level series 1-1

Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 22:53 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 22:53 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: De Kock’s 90 powers SA to 51-run win as they level series 1-1 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The chase fell apart early when Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were removed inside four overs. Tilak Varma fought with a strong fifty, but no one stayed long enough with him.

India crashed to a 51-run defeat in the second T20I against South Africa on Thursday (Dec 11) at the New Chandigarh stadium. The chase fell apart early when Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were removed inside four overs. Tilak Varma fought with a strong fifty, but no one stayed long enough with him. India kept losing wickets, and the required rate kept shooting up. Meanwhile, South Africa’s 213 came on the back of Quinton de Kock’s sharp 90 off 46, with Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Donovan Ferreira chipping in at the right moments to keep the innings moving.

About the Author

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...Read More

