India vs SA, T20Is: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirms no bio-bubble for home series vs Proteas

Post the IPL 2022 edition, which is set to end on Sunday (May 29), the cricketing action will continue for the Indian players as a second-stringed Indian team will shift their focus to hosting South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home, starting on June 09.

Ahead of the series, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that there will be no bio-bubble for the forthcoming T20Is. However, the players will continue to undergo Covid tests. “If I’m not wrong, the bio-bubble for IPL-2022 was the last. For the India-SA series onwards, players will be tested (for covid), but will not be any bio-bubble,” Shah told Times of India in an interaction.