/India vs Pakistan: IPL franchise, leading publications to boycott marquee 2025 Asia Cup tie

The marquee India vs Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup clash has been making headlines ever since for all good, bad and ugly reasons. While discussions around on-field cricket have less to do with what is happening around this marquee tie, talks surrounding boycotting this clash are more in the news. Even though the Indian government and the BCCI agreed to face Pakistan in this eight-team tournament, the outrage on social media about not covering it led to a loud engagement; among several leading publications and even IPL teams, many have come forward, deciding to boycott it.

India to face Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 14) in a Group A clash. The fans and several outlets, who have opposed watching or covering it, send out a message that people have not forgotten the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22 early this year, Pakistani-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight in India’s Kashmir, all tourists from India and abroad, in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Like how the Indian government retaliated the last time, they successfully launched Operation Sindoor a fortnight later in the first week of May, targeting terror camps across PoK and Pakistan in precise air strikes, neutralising countless terrorists. It escalated a war-like situation across the border, with two countries engaging in heavy artillery before mutually agreeing to a ceasefire a couple of days later.



Meanwhile, following months of silence on engaging across any sports, the BCCI and its counterpart, PCB, agreed to play each other in the continental tournament, which got underway on September 9. This decision shocked the fans, who expressed utter dissatisfaction with this match going ahead despite recent events.

Who is boycotting this match?



Countless fans, several publications and even celebrities came out declaring that they will not watch India vs Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup game, as they stand in solidarity with those killed and their families left behind in that heinous Pahalgam terror attack.



Among the IPL teams, the Punjab Kings were the first to boycott this game on Sunday, even claiming that there would not be any mention of Pakistan on any of their feeds on the match day. Taking to their X handle, Punjab Kings wrote,



“Game 2️⃣ for the defending champions. Let's goooo 💪” while posting a picture of the match card, but without mentioning Pakistan in it.