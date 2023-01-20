India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch Hockey World Cup LIVE on TV Channel, mobile

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming- Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: The Hockey World Cup 2023 has reached its knockout stages as India defeated Wales in the latest match of the tournament. Though India won the match by 4-2 the match didn't go as expected, as Wales fought back from 2-0 down to level the scores in the third quarter. India will now have to play a crossover to qualify for the quarterfinals. India will face New Zealand in the crossover on Sunday, 22 January.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side was on fire at the latest match against Wales. The Indians started with a 2-0 win over Spain on Day 1 of the seventeen-day tournament, followed by a goalless draw against England, who are at the top position in Pool D. In their final Pool match against Wales on 19 January, India won by 4-2 but their quest for a quarterfinals berth is still to be achieved. India will now lock horns with New Zealand in the crossover match to seal the deal as they eye to end their 48-year trophy drought.

Hockey World Cup 2023 tournament format:

1. The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup, have been divided into four groups, Pool A to D, of four teams each.

2. The teams in each group face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.

3. After the group stage, the top teams from each pool, based on the results, will directly qualify for the quarter-finals.

4. The second and third-placed teams from the four groups, meanwhile, will face off in the crossover matches to determine the other four quarter-finalists.

Where to watch a live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023? (Live Streaming)

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where India vs New Zealand will be held for the first Hockey World Cup 2023 match? (Venue)

The men in blue will clash with New Zeland at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

When will India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held? (Date)

India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Sunday evening 22 January.

At what time will India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match kickoff? (TIME)

India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will get underway at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 face-off broadcast will be on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?