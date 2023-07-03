India vs Kuwait SAFF 2023 final live: When and where to watch IND vs KUW live-streaming on mobile, laptop

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023: The Indian side will lock horns with Kuwait in the final match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteevrava Stadium on Tuesday, July 4. Sunil Chhetri-led Blue Tigers made it to the finals after beating mighty Lebanon in a nail-biting semi-final match on July 1. The last time when Kuwait and India met in the tournament, their match ended in a 1-1 stalemate. In the match, Sunil Chhetri scored a single goal and later India conceded an own goal to level scores 1-1 on the scorecard.



Kuwait is currently rated 143rd but does not reflect their genuine calibre. Kuwait has won seven of its last eight games under the direction of Portuguese head coach Rui Bento, including victories over the UAE, Tajikistan, the Philippines, and Zambia. They defeated Pakistan 4-0 before defeating Nepal 3-1 in the SAFF Championship.

At the senior level, India has faced Kuwait three times (one victory, two losses). The previous encounter took place in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in 2010, and India lost 1-9. The Blue Tigers only triumphed over the West Asians once, a 3-2 friendly victory in Kuwait City in 2004. India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023: Predicted XI India Predicted XI

Amrinder Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan Rahim Ali.

Kuwait Predicted XI

Al-Saanoun, Al-Bloushi, Hajiah, Al-Enezi, Muhaisen, Khalaf, Al-Enezi, Al-Rashidi, Dashti, Al-Faneeni, Al-Awadi India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023: Match details Date: June 27, 2023

Time: 7.30 PM