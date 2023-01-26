India vs Japan Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch Hockey World Cup LIVE Streaming, TV, mobile

India vs Japan Live Streaming- Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: On Thursday, Team India will face Japan in the 34th match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, is out of contention after failing to qualify for the quarter-finals. On Sunday, they were defeated 4-5 in a penalty shootout by New Zealand in a must-win crossover match.

Japan is currently ranked No. 18 in the world, while India is ranked No. 6 in the rankings. However, the hosts' poor show in the tournament thus far increases the likelihood of an interesting contest. Nonetheless, India will look to end their campaign on a high note by defeating their Asian opponent.

The classification match will decide India's rank vis-a-vis all participating teams in the marquee tournament.

Here is the updated list of pools and the matches to look forward to in this tournament:

Pool A

Australia qualified as the pool winners

Pool B

Belgium qualified as the pool winners

Pool C

Netherlands qualified as the pool winners

Pool D

England qualified as the pool winners

What are the group details for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Where to watch a live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023? (Live Streaming)

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

When will India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be on Thursday, January 26.

Where will India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

What time will India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match start?

India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match?

India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match?